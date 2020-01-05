Home

Church of the Holy Nativity
275 South Richmond Avenue
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
(630) 323-6820
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Nativity
275 S. Richmond Ave. & 55th St.
Clarendon Hills, IL
Virginia Halladay


1939 - 2020
Virginia "Gina" Halladay, 80, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, passed away on December 8, 2019. Gina was born on November 5, 1939 to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Betty) Carver. She was the loving wife of Eugene, dear mother of Jeffrey (Julia) Davis, Gretchen (David) Lamarche, Stuart (Cara) Halladay, Sarah Halladay, Matthew (Kara) Davis and the late Elizabeth "Betsy" Davis and was grandmother to seven grandchildren. Gina was a sister of David (the late Anne) Carver and Celia (Larry) Besselman. She graduated from Troy High School in Ohio in 1957 and attended Denison University where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority and homecoming queen. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Nativity, 275 S. Richmond Ave. & 55th St. in Clarendon Hills, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers donations in Gina's name can be made to the Altar Guild of CHN or the Wellness House of Hinsdale at www.wellnesshouse.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
