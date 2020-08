August 18, 1920-December 17, 2019



This next birthday, my mom would have been 100 years old. We all thought she would go well beyond that but it was not to be.



I miss my Mommi-o and will for the rest of my life. But when I hear certain pieces of music, watch certain movies, or visit certain places, she is close in memory. I'm glad she's my mom.





