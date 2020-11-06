1/
Virginia Helen Rogahn
Virginia Helen Rogahn, nee Tilling, of Sullivan, IL (formerly of Milford, IL and Palos Heights, IL) on Nov. 1, 2020. Daughter of Robert and Rosanna (Evers) Tilling, widow of Charles Rogahn, mother to Elizabeth (Steven) Wolfe, Barbara (Richard) Van Lear and Jessica Rogahn. Grandmother to Nick, Drew, Leigh, Stefanie and Atlee. Great-grandmother to Andi, Kira, Adelaide and Maddix. Predeceased by parents, brothers Robert Tilling, Alfred Tilling, and son Raymond Jeffrey Rogahn. Memorials to Alzheimer's Asso., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. Private burial due to COVID concerns.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
