Virginia Ann Highstone (nee Green), of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away on February 15, 2020, aged 80. Loving wife of 58 years to Ward Allen, devoted mother of Laura (Tristram) Hyde, Ellen (Michael) Sorensen, and Sarah Highstone. Beloved grandmother of James, Ethan, Rebecca, Sofia, and Alexander. Predeceased by her father James Daniel Green and mother Clara (nee Thiele). Survived by her brother James Daniel Green, Jr. Born and raised in Chicago, Virginia graduated high school from the Faulkner School for Girls ('57) then attended Wellesley College ('61), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Mathematics. After college, Virginia taught mathematics for three years at the Latin School of Chicago, then paused her career to raise three daughters while tutoring an immeasurable number of students in mathematics and volunteering for organizations such as the Art Institute of Chicago, Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus, and Wellesley College. In 1992, Virginia graduated from Northwestern University with a Master of Science in Education and Social Policy, then joined the Mathematics Department at York High School in Elmhurst, Il. While at York, Virginia was a dedicated mathematics teacher, mentor and leader, teaching a wide range of classes and inspiring and challenging her students and colleagues. Virginia co-authored three textbooks by the University of Chicago School Mathematics Project, earned her National Board Teaching certification, wrote countless papers, spoke at conferences, and facilitated workshops across the U.S. She won the Illinois State Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and the TE Rine Award for Excellence in Secondary Mathematics Teaching from the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics. After retirement in 2011, Virginia worked as a Consultant for ACT on professional development in schools nationwide and as a Cohort Leader for teachers seeking to achieve National Board Certification, while continuing to tutor mathematics and volunteer for numerous organizations. In addition to her lifelong dedication to family and friends, Virginia loved reading, cooking, gardening, needlepoint, traveling, and attending First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, where she was a member for 56 years and a Stephen Minister. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be arranged soon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, 535 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn, Il 60137 or at fccge.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020