Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Milles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia I. Milles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia I. Milles Obituary
(nee Johnson). Age 89, late of Orland Park, IL, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Milles. Loving mother of Diana (Dwight) Erickson and Karen (Donald) Dufour. Cherished grandmother of Alison and Kirstin Dufour. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Lying in state on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Beverly Evangelical Covenant Church, 10545 S. Claremont Avenue, Chicago from 10:30 a.m. until time of Services at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Donald K. Nelson, Pastor officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Beverly Evangelical Covenant Church appreciated. (773-445-4319). www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now