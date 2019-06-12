|
|
(nee Johnson). Age 89, late of Orland Park, IL, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Milles. Loving mother of Diana (Dwight) Erickson and Karen (Donald) Dufour. Cherished grandmother of Alison and Kirstin Dufour. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Lying in state on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Beverly Evangelical Covenant Church, 10545 S. Claremont Avenue, Chicago from 10:30 a.m. until time of Services at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Donald K. Nelson, Pastor officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Beverly Evangelical Covenant Church appreciated. (773-445-4319). www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 12 to June 13, 2019