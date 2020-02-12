Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Virginia Polcyn
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
Virginia I. Polcyn, 93, beloved wife of the late Elmer; cherished mother of Carol (Jim) Vitkauskas and Rose (Jeff) Senger; sweet grandmother of Chris Vitkauskas, Tracie (Kevin) Barry, Kayleigh Senger, and Lauren Senger; beloved great-grandmother of Lucy Barry; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; and wonderful friend to many. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3 PM to 9 PM at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Rd., Park Ridge, IL. Lay-in-state Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 205 N Prospect Ave, Park Ridge, IL. Funeral Service at 11 AM with procession to Memory Gardens for interment. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. For info 847-823-5122 or www.NelsonFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -