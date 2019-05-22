|
Virginia J. Gebka (nee Fraser), age 95, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL since 2004, formerly of Chicago Heights and Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home. She was born January 17, 1924 in Oak Park, IL.Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.Additional Visitation Saturday, June 1, 10:00-11:00 AM in the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel at Villa St. Benedict, 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM in the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel. A luncheon will follow in the Villa St. Benedict Dining Room.Family and friends will meet Saturday, 2:30 PM at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL for committal rites. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or please call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019