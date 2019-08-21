|
Virginia J. Perlotto nee Tripi age 86, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Wife for 62 years of Victor Perlotto. Mother of Elizabeth and Mark (Dawn) Perlotto. Grandmother of Sydney and Kayleigh Perlotto. Daughter of the late Rosalia nee Panzica and John Tripi. Sister of Frances Rader and Rosemary (Bob) Kent. Sister-in-law Mary Jane (late Pete) Karamuzis nee Perlotto. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday August 24th from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 3:00 PM. Inurnment of ashes Monday August 26th 2:00 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virginia's name to the , the or the would be appreciated by her family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019