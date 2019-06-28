Home

Virginia J. Tchon, 93, passed away April 3rd. Loving daughter of Joseph and Catherine, nee Sosnowski; dearest sister of Richard (the late Maryanna), Cecelia (the late Carl) Kestler, Mary Ann (Henry) Miyashiro, Wallace, and the late Irvin, Lorraine (Frank) Sowa, and Joseph (Rosalyn); dearest friend of Arthur Szydlowski; fond aunt of Frank (Gail), Robert (Julie), Lauritta (the late Rick), the late Carl Jr., Cynthia, Kathleen (John), Sharon, Steve (Lynnette), Joseph (Kimberly), Kevin and Scott; great aunt of 17; great great aunt of 5. A parishioner of St. Wenceslaus Church, and employee of Warwick. A founding and lifetime member and past president of Amvets Ladies Auxiliary #34 of Chicago. She was a volunteer for over fifty years at Hines Veterans Hospital, and at The Chicago Department of Aging and for the USO, and many other veterans activities. She was also a member of the PRCU #1001, and The PNA Lodge #0694 and Northwest Copernicus Senior Center. Memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Village Chapel 4021 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60641 on Sunday, June 30th at 10:30 a.m. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
