On March 30, at 6:47 p.m. Virginia Juanita Wheeler (AKA Penny), 98 passed on at home. This art lover, international traveler, fancy hat wearer, and lady of savvy will be missed. Due to social distancing, services will be planned for a later date to celebrate a life well-lived. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse and sister, Dorothy Conte. She is survived by her three children, Scott Wheeler (spouse, Emily Calvo) and Paul Wheeler (spouse, Anne) and Laura Wheeler (spouse, Arthur Cannell). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020