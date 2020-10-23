Virginia K. Bohaboy, nee Kaminskas, age 89, beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Michelle (Perry) Spaccapaniccia, and Michael (Cheri); cherished grandmother of Matthew, Adam, and Daniel Spaccapaniccia, and Michael, and Lauren Bohaboy; dear sister of the late Joseph Kaminskas, Sister Vivian Kaminskas, Stephanie Gerb, Martha Testa, Adele Rumchek, and Daniel Kaminskas; caring sister-in-law of Joyce Hubert; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, 9:30 am. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel food pantry appreciated. Arrangement by Modell Funeral Home, Darien. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com