|
|
Virginia Harlan nee Koessler, 97, of Glenview and formerly Sanibel, FL, passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Harlan; loving mother of Barbara (Russell) Kovar, Kathleen, Robert (Marie), and James Harlan (Thomas Early); cherished grandmother of Jennifer Kovar (Jason Cascarino) and Joe (Robyn) Kovar and Eddie Harlan; proud great grandmother of Finley and Wylie Cascarino, Lyra and Mira Kovar. She is also survived by her loving and devoted caregiver, Angie. Visitation Friday, April 12 from 9:15am until time of Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., (at Church St.) Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, C/O OLPH, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025 or Guardian Hospice, 181 Waukegan Road, Northfield, IL 60093 or . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019