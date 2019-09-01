Home

Virginia Stone
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect Ave
Park Ridge, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia K. Stone


1922 - 2019
Virginia K. Stone Obituary
Virginia K. Stone, nee Walsh; beloved wife of the late Warren; loving mother of Kathleen (James) Doering, Robert (Donna) Stone, Barbara (Robert) Burke and Kenneth (Jan) Stone; proud grandmother of Steven (Joanne), Amy (Andrew), Kristy, Jennifer (Clint), Erik, Alex (Zuly), Amber (Dan), Kim (Gary), Michelle and Michael; great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of the late Shirley (Richard) Roeing, Gerald (the late Jean) Walsh and the late William (Verna) Walsh. Adored mother, grandmother and friend of many. Devoted member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 20th Century Juniors and avid Bridge player. Resident of Friendship Village for eight years. Lying in state Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at St Luke's Lutheran Church 205 N. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847)823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
