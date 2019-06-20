|
Virginia Kates, 102, beloved wife of the late Clarence; fond sister of Gloria McGrath; and aunt to Barbara Posner, Patricia Joria and William McGrath, died June 14. Virginia's 70-year distinguished history with the American Legion Auxiliary, included acting as R.J. Hagamann Unit President for 10 terms; District and County President and Department (State of Illinois) President. Active in the Eight and Forty, she served as Central Division President, Chapeau Nationale and National Advisory Committee member. She volunteered for 23 years at Hines V.A. Hospital. A graduate of Mercy H.S., she attended St. Xavier College. Visitation Friday, June 21 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Contributions to the American Legion Auxiliary Education/Nurses Scholarship Fund. For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019