Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Warren Barr Lincolnshire
150 Jamestown Rd.
Lincolnshire, IL
View Map
Virginia L. Kolseth


1928 - 2019
Virginia L. Kolseth Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Lee Kolseth nee Dobbs, 90 passed away July 15th at Warren Barr Lincolnshire. She was born on December 23, 1928 in Chicago , graduated from Morton High School (Cicero, IL) and graduated from the University of Miami (FL). She worked for Equitable Insurance where she worked until 1958. In 1956, she married Donald and they raised their family in Bellwood, IL, where she enjoyed working as a substitute teacher as well as a teacher for children with special needs. She retired when Don was transferred to Louisville, KY in 1968. Ginny loved water skiing, golf, knitting, sewing, quilting and travel. They retired in Lake Geneva, WI, where she enjoyed volunteering with Immanuel Lutheran church's after school program and knitting prayer shawls. Beloved wife of Donald Kolseth for 63 years, loving mother of Donna (Peter) Eckert, Kurt (Mary Kay) Kolseth, proud grandmother of Lee Eckert, Melanie Eckert, the late Linda Eckert and the late Benjamin Kolseth.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00pm(noon) at Warren Barr Lincolnshire 150 Jamestown Rd. Lincolnshire, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Special Olympics. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
