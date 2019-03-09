Home

Virginia L. Laskowski Obituary
Virginia L. Laskowski (nee Zygowicz), age 93. Licensed Funeral Director, owner, and cofounder of Casey Laskowski & Sons Funeral Home since 1964. Beloved wife of the late and former City of Chicago Alderman Casimir "Casey" Laskowski. Loving mother of Rita (Lawrence) Gulik, Thomas (Christine) Laskowski, and Robert (Diana) Laskowski. Cherished Tutu (grandmother) of David (Scott Schneider) Laskowski, Claudia (Jason) Howell, Eileen Gulik, Renee (Sean) Evans, and the late Brian Gulik. Dearest great-grandmother of Gwyneth Howell, Vivian Howell, and Ellis Evans. Former registered nurse at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital. Funeral prayers for Virginia will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 10:15 A.M. at Casey Laskowski & Sons Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will begin on Monday, March 11th, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
