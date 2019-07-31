|
Virginia "Maggie" Litrenta, nee Mayer; beloved wife of the late John F., Sr.; loving mother of John F., Jr. (Judy), Mary (George) Wilmoth, Virginia Indovina (Sam Casanova) and Katherine (Alec) Pokras; dearest grandmother of Gina (Chris) Pesko, Cindy (Terry) Britton, John F. III (Christine) Litrenta, Louis (Gina) Indovina; great-grandmother of Sydney and Tyler Pesko, Dominic D'Amico and Lauren Battaglia; cherished sister of Helen Farny, aunt and cousin to many. Visitation, Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Friday, 9:15 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to -Chicago would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019