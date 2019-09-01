|
Virginia Louise Uhlenhop, nee Zucks, of Wilmette, beloved wife for 61 years of Paul Buscher Uhlenhop; loving mother of Karin Uhlenhop and Jon (Anne) Uhlenhop; dear sister-in-law of Michael (Linda) Uhlenhop, Robert (the late Marsha) Uhlenhop, Lola (Tom) McDonald, and Mary (Henry) Hudson; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ginny's honor to two organizations of which she was a cherished patron: The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, or Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Litchfield, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
