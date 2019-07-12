|
|
Virginia M. Kopp (nee Fergus), 96, beloved wife of the late Joseph Kopp; Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Maude (nee Kilroy) Fergus; Loving mother of Thomas Kopp, Eileen (Brian) McDonough, and Mariellen (John) Teevans; Fond grandmother of Meghan, Tim (Emily), Sean, Tatum (Corey), Hayley (Andrew), Adeline, Bobby and Erin; Adored great grandmother of Wesley, Alaina, Cassia and Henry; Dear sister of Helen (the late Harry) Flood, the late William (Therese), Mary Elizabeth, and Edward (Mary) Fergus. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL (Corner of NW HWY and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10am at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019