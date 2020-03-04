|
VIRGINIA M. KUTA, (nee Sobel); beloved wife of Frank J. Kuta; loving mother of Jane Kuta (Kelly Nelson), June Dhamers & Janice (Robert) Mitrius; dearest grandmother of Cory & Kyle Kuta, Kayleigh (Colin) Watson, Michael & David Dhamers, Max & Jake Mitrius; dear great grandmother of Chelsea, Cameron & Calvin; fond sister of Ursula (Tom) Kohl; aunt of many. Retired teacher at Madonna, Resurrection & Queen of Peace High Schools, Mark Sheridan School & Robert Healy School. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Services Friday, March 6, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020