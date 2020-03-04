Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map

VIRGINIA M. KUTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA M. KUTA Obituary
VIRGINIA M. KUTA, (nee Sobel); beloved wife of Frank J. Kuta; loving mother of Jane Kuta (Kelly Nelson), June Dhamers & Janice (Robert) Mitrius; dearest grandmother of Cory & Kyle Kuta, Kayleigh (Colin) Watson, Michael & David Dhamers, Max & Jake Mitrius; dear great grandmother of Chelsea, Cameron & Calvin; fond sister of Ursula (Tom) Kohl; aunt of many. Retired teacher at Madonna, Resurrection & Queen of Peace High Schools, Mark Sheridan School & Robert Healy School. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Services Friday, March 6, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -