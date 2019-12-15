Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Virginia Parenteau
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
1400 E. Central
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
1400 E. Central
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Parenteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Parenteau


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Parenteau Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" M. Parenteau (nee Hochstatter) age 82 of Mt. Prospect, Illinois past away on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Dudley for 61 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Wendy Weisman), James (the late Sheri Schwimmer) Andrew, and the late Dudley Jr. Devoted Grandmother of Sam, Myles and Taylor. Ginny was an avid skilled quilter and absolutely loved her position as Director of the USO at O'Hare Airport where she participated for ten years.

Visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central, Mt. Prospect, Illinois, 60056. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Funeral care by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -