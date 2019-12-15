|
|
Virginia "Ginny" M. Parenteau (nee Hochstatter) age 82 of Mt. Prospect, Illinois past away on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Dudley for 61 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Wendy Weisman), James (the late Sheri Schwimmer) Andrew, and the late Dudley Jr. Devoted Grandmother of Sam, Myles and Taylor. Ginny was an avid skilled quilter and absolutely loved her position as Director of the USO at O'Hare Airport where she participated for ten years.
Visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central, Mt. Prospect, Illinois, 60056. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Funeral care by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019