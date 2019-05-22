Home

Virginia Stermer
Virginia M. Stermer, nee Duda; Beloved wife of the late Eugene Sr.; Cherished mother of Judith (Edward) Kloppke, Kathryn and Eugene Jr. (Janet); Loving grandmother of Michael (Carolyn), James, Michelle (Michael) and Kevin (Yessica) & great grandmother of Jimmy, Amy, Joshua and Clark; Dearest sister, sister-in-law and aunt of many; Funeral prayers beginning Friday 8:30 a.m. from Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. to St. John Cantius Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
