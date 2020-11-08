1/
Virginia M. Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Swanson nee Coyle, age 99

Beloved wife of the late Roy H. Swanson

Loving sister of Joseph T. (the late Margaret) Coyle and the late Catherine R. (the late John J.) Wall. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Illinois Bell after 45 years of service. A daily communicant, Virginia's Catholic faith was integral to her life. Family will gather for a private service and interment. Services entrusted to Schmaedeke Funeral Home. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved