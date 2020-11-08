Virginia M. Swanson nee Coyle, age 99
Beloved wife of the late Roy H. Swanson
Loving sister of Joseph T. (the late Margaret) Coyle and the late Catherine R. (the late John J.) Wall. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of Illinois Bell after 45 years of service. A daily communicant, Virginia's Catholic faith was integral to her life. Family will gather for a private service and interment. Services entrusted to Schmaedeke Funeral Home. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
.