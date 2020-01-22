Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Saint Alexander Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Warren-Wisniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Warren-Wisniewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Warren-Wisniewski Obituary
Beloved wife of the late; Garrett E. Warren and Leonard Wisniewski. Loving mother of Garrett (Michelle) Warren, Patricia Dobosz, Robert (Jayne) Warren & Ann (Glenn) Meier. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Patricia (Richard) McLaughlin. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 25th from 10:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:30 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass of Remembrance, 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -