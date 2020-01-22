|
|
Beloved wife of the late; Garrett E. Warren and Leonard Wisniewski. Loving mother of Garrett (Michelle) Warren, Patricia Dobosz, Robert (Jayne) Warren & Ann (Glenn) Meier. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Patricia (Richard) McLaughlin. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 25th from 10:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:30 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass of Remembrance, 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020