Virginia Brichetto, nee Roach, age 96, of Crystal Lake, at rest March 27, 2020. Loving wife of the late Louis; beloved mother of Michael (Christine) and Louis Jr. (Gwen) Brichetto; cherished grandmother of Rachel Brichetto, Crystle (Matthew) Mariani, and Michelle Brichetto; beloved great-grandmother of Michael and Cassidy; fond sister of Kathy Marren and Edward (Tecla) Moran. Services private. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. INFO: 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020