Virginia "Jinny" Mock nee Kyle, a resident of Glenview since 1954, passed away on February 25 at the age of 101. Jinny was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Arthur Mock. She is survived by her children Kyle (Susan), Richard, James (Carol), Nancy (Joe) DiCiolla, Kate (Craig) VanZanten and Suzy (Paul) Philips; and her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Jinny with a J" was dedicated to her extended family and they spent summers in Wisconsin and later at their home in Teton Village, Wyoming. Jinny was a lifelong volunteer and was named Citizen of the Year of Glenview for launching the first emergency preparedness program in Illinois. Jinny and Vern spent their last lively 17 years at the Vi at the Glen, with Jinny doing improv - including a performance at the Cultural Center in Chicago. At 99, she was awarded The Illinois State Music Therapy Volunteer of the Year Award. Jinny said many times, "I will come back as a raindrop". And, on cue, it lightly rained and snowed the morning after she passed. Private services for family and close friends will be held. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020