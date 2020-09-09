1/1
Virginia Monica (Clancy) McCarthy
1926 - 2020
Virginia Monica Clancy McCarthy, Northbrook, IL, born May 4, 1926, at rest September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" McCarthy; loving mother of Tim (Michaela), Terry (Lynn) and Dennis (Marilyn); beloved sister of Mary K. (Tom) McGoey, Jack (Eleanor) Clancy, Winnie (Phillip) Duckworth and Helen (Joe) Eames; fond aunt of many; loving "Ginny" grandmother of John (Molly), Michael (Catherine), Brian (Amy), Kasey, Danny (Jenny), Ryan, Jack and great grandmother of Maeve McCarthy. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Mass of Remembrance will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Church
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
