Virginia Murray Obituary
Virginia Murray nee Hanson, 73, of Grayslake, IL died peacefully on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Nicholas Murray. Loving mother of Kevin (Jennifer), Keith (Laura) and Kris Murray. Proud Farmor (grandmother) of Nicholas, Noah, Ella, and Ethan. Cherished daughter of the late Ernest and Elin (nee Johnson) Hanson. Loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Ginny was a life-long crafter and homemaker. She loved to knit, sew and cross stitch anything and she was always making things for others. She loved travelling with her family and friends, throughout North America and Europe. She then used her love of crafting to make beautiful scrapbooks to share her experiences with everyone. Raising 3 boys she acquired a love of sports. But even before they were born, she was a die-hard Cubs fan. She dedicated 25 years serving as a church administrator at Edgebrook Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL and Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Grayslake, IL. Ginny was a two time cancer survivor. A Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to the or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. For more information log onto www.strangfuneral.org or call (847)223-8122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
