|
|
Virginia Mary Nedelka, 95, was born April 29, 1924 in Seattle, Washington to the late John T. and Anna (Jiadross) Simicich. She passed away on August 24, 2019 at her residence.
Virginia resided for many years in North Chicago, Illinois and eventually spent the last 6 years in The Woodlands, Texas. She made many friends and enjoyed her time at The Village at the Woodlands Waterway.
Survivors include her three sons: John Nedelka and wife Leszlie; Michael Nedelka; Steve Nedelka and wife Catherine; Darlene Nedelka, as well as seven grandchildren: Clay, Adam, Macy, Myles, Dylan, Haley, and Kylie. As well as numerous nieces and nephews; John and wife Kit Malone, Jim and wife Margot Malone, Kathleen Malone, Teresa Malone, Molly Boll and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John and her sister, Eleanor.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Simon & St. Jude Catholic Church in The Woodlands.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019