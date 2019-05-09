|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Picken nee Griffard, mother, grandmother, lifelong Chicagoan, and community champion, passed away Monday, May 6, at Mercy Hospital. She was 81. After growing up in Berwyn and attending St. Mary's High School in Chicago, she graduated from Mundelein College of Loyola University, she taught at Dunbar High School for ten years. She married Dr. John Picken and they raised their three children, Jennifer, Justin and Jared on Chicago's near south side. Her friends describe her as a "rare and beautiful treasure of a person" who loved her family, the arts and her community. A vigil will be held at St. James Church, 2907 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60616 Friday, May 10, 2019, 3:00 - 5:00 pm & 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. James, Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:00 am.In lieu of ?owers, make your contributions to the Ginny Picken St. James Music Ministry Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26th Street Chicago, IL. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019