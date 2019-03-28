Home

Rittmaster, Virginia Woods, died peacefully on March 18th after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rittmaster and mother of Laura Gabbay. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Virginia will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
