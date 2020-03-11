|
Virginia Brettingen (née Scriba), 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 5, 2020 after a three year journey with lung cancer. She is preceded by her husband, David Lowell Brettingen; parents John and Bernice Scriba (née Shears); sister, Catherine Dodson (George). She is survived by her loving daughters, Ciel Brettingen (Don Switalski), Anne Brettingen, Kara Boyd (Patrick); sister, Pat Foreman (Larry); grandchildren, Kailyn Murray (Bill), Alana Griffin, Anika Boyd, Alec Boyd; great grandchildren, Billy and Faraday Murray. Virginia, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, was born and raised in Wagoner, Oklahoma and was a long time resident of Homewood, Illinois (Chicago).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020