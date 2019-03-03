|
Virginia M. Smat. Wife of the late Charles J. Loving mother of Diane Wengel, Donna (late Honorable Ronald J.P. Banks), Denise Highley and Darlene (Michael) Jurik. Loving grandmother of Dawn Malecki (Charles Mc Dermott), Dennis (Chona) Wengel, Ronald (Shelly) Banks, Kimberly Banks, Samuel (Rosella) Banks, Lynn Banks, Hope (Dean) Jaeger and Heather Banks, the late Melanie (Nicholas) Gasparas, Michael Schultz, Crystal (Michael) Paul, Emma Schmidt, Michael (Ann), Jurik. Great grandmother of 14. Visitation for Virginia will be Monday, March 4th from 3 to 9 p.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St, Cicero. Tuesday, March 5th prayers will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and process to Our Lady of Charity Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For more information call 708-652-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019