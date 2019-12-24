Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X Catholic Church
Lombard, IL
Virginia T. Reynolds, nee Griffin, age 94, member of Saint Pius X parish for over 47 years; beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of James (Cecelia) Reynolds and Ellen Reynolds, Maureen (Jeff) Waid, Thomas, Martin (Robin) and Gary (Michelle) Reynolds and Kathleen (the late Christopher) Panko; proud grandmother of Mary (Jon) Reynolds-Kane, Kate Gilmartin, Kelly Waid, Christopher, Elizabeth and Matthew Reynolds, Michael, Jack and Luke Reynolds and Nichole and Emily Panko and the late Bridget Reynolds; cherished great grandmother of Nate and Owen Kane and Bridget, Declan and Eileen Gilmartin; dear sister of Margaret (Lou) Ferrara and the late Mary Sweeney, Juliana Griffin, Eileen Johnston, and Thomas and Jamie Griffin. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Lombard. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
