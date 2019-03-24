The inimitable Virginia (Ginny) Thomas peacefully completed her earthly journey on March 23, 2019. Some adjectives that come to mind to capture Ginny's spirit are: elegant, thoughtful, generous, delightful, and all-around awesome! Ginny was profoundly inquisitive and interested in everything and everyone. She was a scintillating conversationalist who took utter delight in asking probing questions to discover special details about those she interacted with, always leaving them amazed by how exciting and wonderful they really were! Ginny's wonderful husband, Frank, preceded her in death 22 years ago. Their four children, Christine (Don), Mark (Judy), Celeste, and Hilaire, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, will greatly miss this unique and precious woman who loved people first, never missed a hair appointment, and understood chocolate to be an essential food group! Ginny was a lifelong resident of the Chicago area, living in River Forest for the last 63 years of her life. She was a graduate of Trinity High School (class of '38) and Rosary College (class of '43). Ginny loved, and lived, her Catholic Faith to the end. We love you Mom, Ginny, GG---"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."The family would like to acknowledge the remarkable and dedicated care provided Dr. Mary Schraufnagel, Marie Shanahan--hospice nurse extraordinaire, all the Loyola hospice professionals, Vicki Strong and the other Visiting Angels caregivers--you know who you are!! We love and appreciate you beyond words!! Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rosary to be said at 7:00 p.m. Ralph Massey Funeral Director. Prayers and final viewing to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Loyola Hospice Program, 2301 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, Il 60523 or www.loyolamedicine.org, is greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1700 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary