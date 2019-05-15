|
|
born on October 11, 1940 of Chicago, Illinois. Passed away on May 11, 2019 in Portage, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Leon, Guanajuato. Loving wife of the late Mike; Dearest mother of Reyes (Melissa), Miguel, Maria (Edward) Castellanos, Michael, Mitch (Leah) and the late Anita Valadez and Frank Gomez; Caring grandma to her many grandchildren that loved her to the moon and back. Donations appreciated to The Kidney Foundation in the name of Virginia Gomez. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, Il. 60634. Funeral prayers Friday 9:30 a.m. at funeral home to St. Pius Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019