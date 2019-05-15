Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Virginia Gomez
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius Church
Virginia V. Gomez


Virginia V. Gomez Obituary
born on October 11, 1940 of Chicago, Illinois. Passed away on May 11, 2019 in Portage, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Leon, Guanajuato. Loving wife of the late Mike; Dearest mother of Reyes (Melissa), Miguel, Maria (Edward) Castellanos, Michael, Mitch (Leah) and the late Anita Valadez and Frank Gomez; Caring grandma to her many grandchildren that loved her to the moon and back. Donations appreciated to The Kidney Foundation in the name of Virginia Gomez. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3-9:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, Il. 60634. Funeral prayers Friday 9:30 a.m. at funeral home to St. Pius Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery.
