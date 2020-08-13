1/
Virginia Wallrich Hilton
Virginia "Ginny" Wallrich Hilton passed away on August 5, 2020, in Evanston. Born in Shawano, Wisconsin, Ginny came to Evanston to attend Northwestern University and lived in the Chicago area the rest of her life. Earning her BA in music education in 1956, she was a skilled pianist, piano teacher, and soprano. She sang in the choir of the Church of the Holy Comforter for decades, directed children's community theater productions for the Village of Winnetka, and was a faculty member of the Music Institute of Chicago. Her students won numerous awards in regional and national competitions. An avid traveler and photographer, she visited every continent except Antarctica. She was married to David H. Hilton, who predeceased her in 2000. She is survived by her three children, David H Hilton Jr of Philadelphia, PA, Linda Hilton of Anchorage, AK, and Laura Hilton of Bend, OR, and her three grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ginny's memory can be sent to The Church of the Holy Comforter or the Music Institute of Chicago.


Published in PL-North on Aug. 13, 2020.
