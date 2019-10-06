|
Virginia "Ginny" Ware nee Price, 92, passed away on September 26, 2019 at Westminster Place in Evanston, Illinois surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late R. Louis "Louie" Ware; loving mother of Virginia Ware, Griswold (Lois) Ware and the late Richard (Cheryel) Ware; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Megan (Charles), Annie, Helen, Charles, George, Richard (Stephanie) and Michael (Lydia); dear sister of Mary Elizabeth Hunt and fond aunt to many. Ginny was born in Evanston, Illinois, then moved with her family to St. Louis and Pittsburgh, before settling in Winnetka, Illinois where she graduated from New Trier High School. She had just completed her first year at Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts when she met Louie in the summer of 1946. They began their 63 years of marriage on December 31, 1946. Ginny and Louie lived in Denver and Seattle before moving to Northfield, Illinois where they lived for more than 50 years. Ginny raised her three children, loved music and art, was an avid gardener and volunteered in numerous civic organizations, including the PTA and the Garden Club. Dogs were always a part of Ginny's and Louie's life: Amigo, Lobo, Cleo, Millie and Peaches. Fond of outdoor activities, Ginny and Louie were avid skiers and tennis players into their eighties. As her children grew up, she began to work in the travel business. She and Louie traveled the world for many years visiting the Caribbean, Chile, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, Europe and even Antarctica. More than being out in the world, Ginny loved being at home with her husband, children, grandchildren, family and their friends. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4 PM in the Elliott Chapel at Westminster Place, 3131 Simpson St, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Cradle, www.cradle.org. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
