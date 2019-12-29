Home

Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
Virginina Morndini-Lemme Obituary
MORDINI-LEMME, VIRGINIA "Ginny"

age 76 of Austin, TX formerly of Highwood, IL. At peace in Christ December 27, 2019 at her home. She was a teacher in the North Chicago School District. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanor Mordini. Loving mother of Neil Lemme. Dear sister of Ronald Mordini. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service 10:00 A.M. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL . Interment following at Saint Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest. Info 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
