Visvaldis Adolf Krigers born Sept.11, 1926 in Zalenieki Parish, Latvia, transcended to eternal life on November 7, 2020 at age 94. Beloved husband of late Ruth Krigers, née Sidrevics; loving father of Ivars Krigers (Teri), Robert Krigers (Terri), Sandra Sulski (Gary), and Timothy Krigers; devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn Krigers, Sarah Sulski, Ryan Sulski, Nicole Sulski, and Alexander Krigers; dear brother of late Valda Scatchell Zarins (Gus), the late Ausma Mezmalis (Janis), the late Vilnis Krigeris (Janice), the late Janis Krigeris (Sandra) and the late Dzidra Krigeris; cherished uncle of many, whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered for his laughter and smiles, love of music, and endless tinkering in his workshop. He was actively involved in the Latvian community and loved his church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Thursday, November 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Zion Latvian Lutheran Church, 6551 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60634 is greatly appreciated. For info contact Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com