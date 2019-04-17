Vita Verden, nee DeStefano, passed away in Libertyville on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her brother James DeStefano, sister-in-law Judy DeStefano, brother-in-law Ed Petrowski, two granddaughters Gena (BJ) Scott and Andrea Grant, great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews and beloved friends Gloria Shapiro and Ellen Roberts. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Grant. Born in Chicago on June 2, 1932. She received her first art scholarship from the Art Institute of Chicago at age 8. Vita worked as a real estate salesperson and an entrepreneur, owning a successful business called "Creative Capers". She acted as an extra in many movies, directed and served as emcee for variety shows in Libertyville, and was the founder of the Kitchen Klangers Kitchen Band. In 2000, Vita brought her many experiences and talents to co-found a television show geared to seniors, called Senior Issues Etc. For her work in the community, Vita was honored as a Libertyville Hall of Fame honoree and recipient of the Lake County Council for Seniors Certificate of Recognition. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00am-11:00am at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, 500 East Depot Street, Antioch, IL. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607, 312-492-9410. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary