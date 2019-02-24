|
|
Vito A. Lubes, age 85, beloved husband of Arlene nee Fini, devoted father of Douglas Lubes, Lisa Norkus, Sarah (Brian) Dilts and Katie (Michael) Koch, Loving grandfather of 10. Member of the IBEW for many years. Visitation, Monday, Feb.25 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Highway 45, Indian Creek, IL from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. June Children's Research Hospital, . Funeral info: John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019