Vito Joseph Mistretta Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on May 2 in his Hollywood, Florida home of natural causes. He was the beloved father of Rosemary (the late John) Provenzano, William, Vito Jr. (Carol), Nancy (the late Michael) Buckner & Frank (the late Betsy) Mistretta. His legacy for the future were his loving grandchildren, William, Michael, Brett (Jacqueline), Frank (Rachel), Melissa Neddermeyer, Michael Buckner, Vito III (Andrea), Andrew (Ashley), Monica (Jeffrey) Tomaselli, Paul, Kennedy & Antonio. Though he was a proud parent & grandfather, he got a great "Kick out of" his amazing, smart, & wonderfully funny great grandchildren, all fifteen of them who loved him dearly. Vito was the proud uncle of nieces Shirley (the late Joe) Kaminski, Kathy (Dan) Liedman & Lynn (Matt) Marszewski. His devoted nephew William (Shawna) Mistretta went above and beyond for his Uncle Vito. He also leaves behind his "Cohort" & "Adopted Son" Babe (Joyce) Romano, and his many treasured loved ones and friends that were always there for him!
Vito was born September 1, 1923 in Chicago to parents Baldassare & Catherine (nee Scardino) Mistretta. He married Florence May Lockwood of Southern Illinois in 1943. From this union, Vito & Florence had 5 children which they raised in the Berwyn & Cicero area. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving & devoted wife Florence, siblings Adam, Edward, Sammy, Frank, Rosaria, Sam (Lou) & Frank (Frances).
Vito was very enterprising, hardworking and a self-made man. He was the founder of Aero Auto Parts in Chicago. Facing many difficult challenges as a business owner and father his business prospered. Upon his retirement in 1984, he moved to what he called his "Fountain of Youth" in Hollywood, Florida. Vito experienced all that Florida had to offer. He especially enjoyed the laid back atmosphere, lifestyle, the weather, the cruises and of course the casinos. He had many experiences and made many friends with his great sense of humor and sharp wit. He loved music, particularly of the great Italian singers like Jerry Vale, Connie Francis & "Ole Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra. He was also partial to the Italian "Home Grown" music he often listened to with his parents.
Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads. (Please keep in mind wearing masks & social distancing) Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.hursen.com or 800-562-0082
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.