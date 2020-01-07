Home

Services
Symonds – Lakes Funeral Home
111 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-543-1080
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Symonds – Lakes Funeral Home
111 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Symonds – Lakes Funeral Home
111 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple Av.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Vito Pagone Obituary
Age 91 of Chicago. At peace in Christ January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria nee: Mininni. Loving father of Filomena (Anthony) Fiore, Cosmo Vito (Michele) and Chiara (Mario) Feijoo. Fond nonno of Mena (Timothy) Malham, Marisa (Jon) Anderson, Frank (Megan) Fiore, Stephanie and Nicholas Pagone, Daniella, Adriana, Sofia and Isabella Feijoo. Bis nonno of 10. Dear brother Domenico, Vincenzo, late Francesco, late Carmela Roppo and Stella Lucente. Fond zio to many. Visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3 to 8 PM. Funeral Thursday, January 9, 2020 9:45 AM from THE SYMONDS-LAKES FUNERAL HOME, 111 W. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Av., Libertyville mass 10:30 AM. Entombment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville Info: 847-543-1080.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
