Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N. Greenwood Ave
Niles, IL
Vito Scamarcia Obituary
Vito Scamarcia of Glenview, Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Filomena (nee Cece). Loving father of Mike (Antonietta) Rose Pepe and Nick (Tracy) Scamarcia. Cherished grandfather of Rosa (Giacomo) Visconti, Mena (Chris) Salerno, Maleena (Dominic) Moreci, Vito, Cathie (Nick) Cosentino, Cristina, Peter, Nick, Marisa and Michael. Great grandfather of Luca, Bella, Rosalia, Gabriella, Sofia, Francesco and Anthony. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Former owner of Towne Liquors in Cicero, Giordano's Pizza in Mt. Prospect, Mama Capri in Palatine and Lincoln Sub in Chicago. Family and Friends to meet Thursday June 27th directly at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood Ave. Niles for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Funeral Info- Cumberland Chapels- Norridge, www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
