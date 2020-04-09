Home

Sisto, Vito, age 77, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Vito was the beloved husband for 54 years to Dianne (Danzico); loving father to Vito Jr. (Linda) and Jeffrey (Nicole); dearest papa to Drew, Gabriel, Nathan, Joseph and Jeffrey; dear brother to Carmie (Irma), the late Tony (the late Bobbie), the late Angelo (Carmella), the late Louie (Elaine), the late Guy (the late Laverne), the late Paulie (the late Dottie), the late Mikey (Josephine), the late Angie (the late George) Pappas; fond uncle and great uncle to many.

Vito will be missed dearly. Anyone that knew him would say that Vito was a wonderful man with a big heart. Vito was a friend to everyone and loved by all. Services will be private. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass in honor of Vito will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ralph Massey Funeral Director, LTD. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
