Paraskevi B. Manikas, affectionately known to all as VIVI, peacefully passed away next to her loving family at her home in Palos Hills on Monday morning, November 23, 2020. Vivi, 86, was predeceased by her beloved Husband and soulmate, Bill, of almost 58 wonderful years. She was the loving Mother of John (Athena),Tom and Georgia (Antonios) Vouris; cherished Grandmother of Pari (Spiro) Pappas, Basile, James, Evangelos, Vasili, and Christian; adored Great-Grandmother of Ioannis; dearly loved daughter of the late Anastasios and Georgia; Sister of three siblings; and beloved aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to countless many. Born in 1934 in Velo Corinth, Greece, Vivi came to the US in 1955 to meet the love of her life, start a family and create a beautiful life of her own. A devoted and loving mother, Vivi, above all, was proud to raise her three children and six grandchildren. She was the nurturing, elegant, spiritual and selfless family matriarch who will forever be missed by all. She leaves us rich in memories and wise teachings. MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.
A public, touchless Visitation (three at a time) outside the church edifice, will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 11025 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL. Funeral service will follow and be regretfully for immediate family only. Vivi will be laid to rest at Bethania Cemetery of Justice Illinois. The family invites you to watch the funeral service live stream at 12:00 at https://asimplestreaming.com/manikas
. All memorial donations in honor of Vivi will be used by the family to restore a part of the church she adored. Arrangements entrusted to Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. at 815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
. Funeral service and Visitation are conducted strictly in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols provided by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and the CDC guidelines of the State of Illinois.