Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Vivian A. Pesole nee Vitali, age 70. Beloved wife of Patrick Pesole; beloved daughter of the late Dominick and Stella Vitale nee Taormina; loving sister-in-law of Karen (Eric) Moe; fond aunt of Joe (Jimmy) Pope, Christina (Luka) Pawelczyk; great aunt of Daniela and Lucas Pawelczyk. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Carmelite Monastery at 949 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020
