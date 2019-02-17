Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Brudnicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Brudnicki


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Brudnicki Obituary
Vivian Brudnicki (nee Slazas), age 83, of Downers Grove, formerly of Berwyn, IL, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert D.; loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Veverka, James (Cassandra "Casey") and the late Robert A. Brudnicki; devoted grandmother of Angela Veverka and Taylor Brudnicki; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Secretary at Irving School in Berwyn for many years. Funeral Services Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 P.M. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now