Vivian Brudnicki (nee Slazas), age 83, of Downers Grove, formerly of Berwyn, IL, passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert D.; loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Veverka, James (Cassandra "Casey") and the late Robert A. Brudnicki; devoted grandmother of Angela Veverka and Taylor Brudnicki; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Secretary at Irving School in Berwyn for many years. Funeral Services Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 P.M. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019