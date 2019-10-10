Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Vivian C. Bloom nee Biss, 69, beloved wife of Howard Bloom for 40 years; loving mother of Rebecca (Christopher) Bonnis nee Kramer; adored Nana of Alexander and Matthew; cherished sister-in-law of Marcie (Simon) Buckmaster; fond aunt of Hannah and Ariel; loving cousin and cherished friend to many. Chapel service, Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF) or JourneyCare of Barrington. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
